



Heavy winds around me. Forgetting everything,

I only enjoy Red-blue-fountain-flow

In the lens of my eyes today.



A bright view floats me to the island of love

I float in joy; all around me today is just

A fairy tale of love.



My dear lovely son; whenever I look at you

I'm overwhelmed with love and affection. I

Welcome you to this lovely world! Hope,

You'll beautify the world with virtue and love;

Surely a nice world awaits you.



(Dedicated to my son Fayyad Kabir Zaif)



The poet is an essayist, book reviewer & literary critic









Heavenly Bundle of Joy





