Heavenly Bundle of Joy
I forgot about the still-night and the speaking of
Heavy winds around me. Forgetting everything,
I only enjoy Red-blue-fountain-flow
In the lens of my eyes today.
A bright view floats me to the island of love
I float in joy; all around me today is just
A fairy tale of love.
My dear lovely son; whenever I look at you
I'm overwhelmed with love and affection. I
Welcome you to this lovely world! Hope,
You'll beautify the world with virtue and love;
Surely a nice world awaits you.
(Dedicated to my son Fayyad Kabir Zaif)
The poet is an essayist, book reviewer & literary critic