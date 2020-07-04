Video
Saturday, 4 July, 2020, 11:13 AM
Literature

Heavenly Bundle of Joy

Published : Saturday, 4 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Ashraful Kabir

I forgot about the still-night and the speaking of
Heavy winds around me. Forgetting everything,
I only enjoy Red-blue-fountain-flow
In the lens of my eyes today.

A bright view floats me to the island of love
I float in joy; all around me today is just
A fairy tale of love.

My dear lovely son; whenever I look at you
I'm overwhelmed with love and affection. I
Welcome you to this lovely world! Hope,
You'll beautify the world with virtue and love;  
Surely a nice world awaits you.

(Dedicated to my son Fayyad Kabir Zaif)

The poet is an essayist, book reviewer & literary critic




