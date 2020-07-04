Video
Saturday, 4 July, 2020, 11:13 AM
Home Back Page

Bangladeshi shot dead by Indian Khasias along Sylhet border

Published : Saturday, 4 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

SYLHET, July 3: A Bangladeshi national was shot dead allegedly by Indian Khasias along Bichanakandi border in Sylhet's Gowainghat upazila on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Shiraj Uddin, 45, son of Abdul Wahid of Damdamia village in the upazila.
Shahab Uddin Shihab, chairman of Rustampur Union Parishad, said the incident took place around 4:00pm when Shiraj reached near the border to bring his cattle back.
At one stage, a cow entered the Indian territory. When Shiraj attempted to bring it back, some Khasia people opened fire, killing him on the spot, Shihab said.  
Contacted, Lt Col Ahmed Eusuf Jamil, Commanding officer of 48 Battalion of Border Guard Bangladesh, said Indian Khasias opened fire when four Bangladeshis entered the Indian territory.
The incident left a man dead and another injured, he added.
On June 10, another Bangladeshi citizen named Mintu Miya, 24, was shot dead by Khasias on the same spot.


