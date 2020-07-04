Container handling rises at Chattogram Port





In the 2018-19 fiscal year, the Chattogram Port handled 2.919 million TEUs. The rate of increased was 4 per cent.

In the fiscal of 2017-18, the port handled nearly 2.808 million TEUs. Talking to the Daily Observer, Enamul Huq, Director Traffic of CPA, said the growth rate in the just concluded fiscal year was 2.9 per cent while it was 4 per cent in the previous year.

He attributed the reason for declining of growth rate to the maritime trade recession for Covid 19 pandemic.

He said the CPA had earlier targeted to achieve the growth rate at 10 per cent. But the Covid-19pandemic has declined the maritime trade in the country as well as in the world.

To cater the demand of the increasing trend of containerization, the CPA has already started the construction work of Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) with the assistance of Bangladesh Army. The steps have been taken to build another Multi-purpose Terminal at Laldia.

The CPA has also taken up a mega project for construction of a deep sea port at Matarbari under Moheshkhali Island to cater the need of the growing demand of containerization of the maritime trade.

The CPA has taken up the project to meet the demand of annual handling of 6.5 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of container by the year 2041. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has agreed to finance the project. JICA has concluded the feasibility study, fact finding and appraisal mission of the proposed deep sea port. .

The proposed 'Bay Terminal' will be built on an area of 907 acres. It will allow big ships, which now cannot anchor at the Chattogram Port to berth for carrying out shipment activities. The project areas include public and private lands.

Meanwhile, the CPA has undertaken a comprehensive project to construct two more container terminals with a handling capacity of 13 lakh TEUs of containers.

According to CPA sources, the new three terminals are Karnaphuli Container Terminal, and Bay terminal. Container handling capacity of those terminals will be 13 lakh TEUs annually.

The ships handling, cargo and container handling have also been increasing every year.

Moreover, transport of cargo in the international maritime trade has rapidly been changing to containerization from break bulk system.

More than 90 per cent ships arriving in the Chittagong Port is container ship. The remaining 10 per cent will also shift to containerization very soon.















