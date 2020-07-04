No cattle market in densely populated areas: DNCC Mayor





He made the disclosure in a video message from his office, saying the decision was taken considering the issue of public health.

DNCC Mayor mentioned that the marginal people who make their living by rearing cattle wait the whole year to sell their cattle in the sacrificial animal market that pop up prior to Eid ul Azha, known as haats in Bangla. On the other hand, Muslim devotees put serious importance on animal sacrifice for gaining the pleasure of the Almighty.

"It's also true that setting up cattle markets in populated areas pose a high risk to public health. That is why I've instructed to set up cattle markets in less populated areas, " he said.

The haats within DNCC will be set up at sector 17 of Uttara, Bosila of Mohammadpur, Mostul Dumni area near Purbachal Bridge and Syed Nagar area at the 100ft road in Kawla. Besides, the permanent cattle market of Gabtoli will be operated as earlier, the mayor disclosed.

He urged people to maintain recommended healthcare guidelines and called upon the immune-deficient, sick, aged and children to refrain from visiting the market.

The leaseholders were asked to keep animals at least 5 feet away from each other. Besides, there has to be an arrangement for washing hands frequently.

Mayor Atiqul cautioned about strict maintenance of health guidelines, saying magistrates will be patrolling at all the cattle markets on behalf of the city corporation. -UNB















