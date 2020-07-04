

Khaleda’s adviser MA Haque dead

MA Haque left behind a son, a daughter and a host of relattives and well-wishers to mourn his death, family sources said.

The BNP leader who had also been suffering from pneumonia for the last several days breathed his last around 10.50am while undergoing treatment at Sylhet Northeast Medical College and Hospital, said Ali Ahmed, secretary general of Sylhet district unit BNP.









His first namaj-e-janaza will be held at Manik Pir mazar area in Sylhet city and the second janaza will be held at night at his village home. -Agencies





