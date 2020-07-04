Video
Saturday, 4 July, 2020, 11:12 AM
Ctg Customs misses revenue target

Published : Saturday, 4 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, July 3: The Chattogram Customs House has earned revenue to the tune of Tk41, 767 crore during the just concluded fiscal of 2019-20 against the revised target of Tk58, 298 crore.  
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) gave a highly ambitious target of revenue income to the Chattogram Customs House for the immediate past fiscal year.  
According to National Board of Revenue (NBR), Chattogram Customs House was given a target of revenue income of Tk63, 168 crore for the 2019-20 financial year.
It was 46 percent higher than the previous year's achievement and 16.3 percent higher than the previous year's target.
But later on, the target was revised at Tk58, 298 crore for the 2019-20 fiscal.
During the 2018-19 fiscal, the Chattogram Customs House earned a revenue income of Tk43, 577 crore against the revised target of Tk54, 332 crore.
Earlier, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) had given the Chattgram Customs House a target of Tk57, 462 crore that was revised to Tk54, 332 crore. But the Chattogram Customs House failed to achieve the revised target for the 2018-19 fiscal.
Despite the achievement of the target, the growth rate of revenue income was 2.91 percent in 2018-19 fiscal compared to the 2017-18 fiscal.
The Chattogram Customs House earned a revenue income of Tk42, 344 crore in 2017-18 fiscal against the target of Tk44, 677 crore.
According to statistics of the NBR, Chattogram Customs House earned a revenue income of Tk36, 657 crore for the 2016-17 fiscal against the target of Tk39, 622 crore.
Officials at the Customs House blamed the coronavirus pandemic for their failure to achieve the target.




Import of cargo has remarkably declined in the previous fiscal, they said.
Besides, in the month of April, May and June, the import and export trades were below the target.


« PreviousNext »

