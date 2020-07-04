Video
Saturday, 4 July, 2020, 11:12 AM
Solskjaer says 'sky's the limit' for Greenwood

Published : Saturday, 4 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

LONDON, JULY 3: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the "sky's the limit" for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, describing the 18-year-old as "way ahead" of where he was at the same age.
Greenwood has enjoyed a superb breakthrough season, claiming 13 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions.
He scored one and provided another in Tuesday's impressive 3-0 win at Brighton and Solskjaer, a former striker at United, is excited to see what else he can do.




"We have done well over the course of the season giving him more and more exposure, more and more game time," said the United boss.
"He could still play in this season's FA Youth Cup team, so he's a young boy that we have to look after.
"But he's performing from the bench or when he starts and he's developed fantastically this season.
"Only the sky's the limit. It's up to him. He knows what he should do, can do and must do to keep on playing, but that'll be between us." Asked how his development compares with Solskjaer's own during his playing days, he said: "Mason is way ahead of what I was when I was 18, 19, that's for sure.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

