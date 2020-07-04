Solskjaer says 'sky's the limit' for Greenwood





Greenwood has enjoyed a superb breakthrough season, claiming 13 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions.

He scored one and provided another in Tuesday's impressive 3-0 win at Brighton and Solskjaer, a former striker at United, is excited to see what else he can do.









"We have done well over the course of the season giving him more and more exposure, more and more game time," said the United boss.

"He could still play in this season's FA Youth Cup team, so he's a young boy that we have to look after.

"But he's performing from the bench or when he starts and he's developed fantastically this season.

