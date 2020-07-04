Video
Mourinho fears for football's future after Spurs hit by VAR woe

Published : Saturday, 4 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

SHEFFIELD, JULY 3: Jose Mourinho claimed VAR will make fans fall out of love with football after Tottenham were the victims of a controversial goal reversal in their 3-1 defeat against Sheffield United on Thursday.
United took the lead through Sander Berge's first half strike at Bramall Lane.
But Tottenham were denied an equaliser moments later when Harry Kane's goal was chalked off by VAR for a dubious handball against Lucas Moura.
Lucas appeared to have the ball kicked against his arm in the build-up to Kane's strike and Tottenham manager Mourinho complained angrily on the touchline.
Lys Mousset and Oli McBurnie rubbed salt into Mourinho's wounds as they both netted for United after the interval.
Kane's last minute goal was no consolation for Tottenham, who are now in grave danger of missing out on next season's Champions League.
In a Premier League season marred by VAR making debatable calls too often, Mourinho said he fears for the future of football if the system is not addressed.
"I can only say that normally I'm a professional guy on the bench in these moments, I never complain at the guy with the whistle because it's not the referee any more," Mourinho said.
"This is the start of everything. I think the referee should always be the man on the pitch and the people in the office should just support and assist.
"That's not the way it is. The referee who is not very good on the pitch, we cannot expect that he's good in the office.




"We're going in a direction that's really bad for the beautiful game, the game that everybody fell in love with."
United manager Chris Wilder backed Mourinho, saying: "I have got a back catalogue of decisions that have gone against us. We are the unofficial champions of Europe on VAR decisions going against us. "I can understand their manager's frustrations. I would be super frustrated. It's a nonsense rule, it wasn't intentional."    -AFP


