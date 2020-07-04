Video
Leroy Sane targets Champions League glory after signing for Bayern

BERLIN, JULY 3: Leroy Sane has targeted Champions League glory with Bayern Munich after joining the Bundesliga giants from Manchester City for a fee of around 50 million euros ($56 million) on Friday.
The Germany winger has returned to his home country on a five-year contract after receiving the blessing of City coach Pep Guardiola.
"Bayern is a very big club and has big goals -- these goals suit me as well," said the 24-year-old Sane.
"I want to win as many titles as possible with Bayern, and the Champions League is at the top."
The Bundesliga champions did not give the transfer fee, but Sky Sports and the BBC have reported that Bayern and City agreed a fee of £54.8 million (60.8m euros, $68.2m). German daily Bild claim the fee is around 50 million euros.
Sane said he is looking forward to linking up again with Bayern head coach Hansi Flick, who has just steered the club to an eighth straight league title in his first season in charge.
"I know Hansi Flick from the under-21 national team. We had a very good relationship there," added Sane.
His transfer became an open secret as Guardiola revealed earlier this week that Sane was likely to leave after rejecting a new contract offer with a year left on his existing deal at City.
The 24-year-old spent four years at City, winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups and two Community Shields, but European success eluded him.
"We wish Leroy all the best in this new chapter of his career," said Guardiola in a statement on Friday.




"Leroy has been part of one of the most special periods in this club's history and he leaves with the best wishes of everyone here at Manchester City." Sane scored 39 goals in 135 appearances in all competitions for City after joining from Bundesliga club Schalke in 2016.    -AFP


