Lanka Premier League postponed





"Yes, it is postponed", Ravin Wickramaratne, the vice president of the SLC and in charge of the LPL said exclusively over the telephone from Colombo.

The decision was taken on Thursday, when the officials had a meeting at the SLC. There was some speculation that it has been postponed indefinitely.

However, Ravin Wickramaratne clarified that at present it is only postponed for two weeks.

"We will be hoping to launch the LPL on the 21st August subject to the government sanction", he added.

It was originally to begin on August 8.

Airport closure in Sri Lanka is one of the main reasons for the two-week postponement. Availability of the foreign players in the event of the airport flights resuming may further decide the fate of the LPL.

















