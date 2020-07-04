AFC sets directions to arrange AFC Cup matches





"The AFC has given some directions to the interested host countries or clubs which want to host the AFC matches in centralized venues. In their directions, the AFC categorically mentioned that the AFC and match officials can travel without any hindrance… the host country must be assess the COVID-19 situation in October and November and all the participating clubs and match officials must be reached at the match venue atleast four days before the game and the host countries must be arrange COVID-19 tests for them," informed Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag through a video message here today.

The interested countries or clubs will have to take part in the bidding process and will have to submit their application by July 17 in order to host the AFC matches, he added.

"If we take decision to host the AFC matches, we'll have to take a collective decision with Bashundhara Kings and will have to submit the bidding documents by July 17. The AFC will inform their decision by July 31… actually we've shared all the things with Bashundhara Kings in this regards and in the course of time we'll observe whether it'll be possible for us to host the matches or not," Shohag continued.

In order to arrange the Group E matches of the AFC Cup in centralize venues, the AFC on Thursday last communicated with the participating countries and again reconfirmed that the group phase matches of the AFC CUP will be completed by October-November in centralize venues and at the same time the AFC want to arrange the inter zonal semifinals either November 24 or 25 and the zonal final match on December 2. The AFC will follow their previous decision to arrange the AFC final match on December 12, Shohag told further.

Four clubs of South Asian Zones-- Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh, Chennai City of India, Maziya Sports and Recreation and TC Sports of the Maldives-- are the group E clubs in the AFC Cup. -BSS















