Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 July, 2020, 11:11 AM
latest
Home Sports

Rule on the toss was changed after the 2011 World Cup

Published : Saturday, 4 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
BIPIN DANI   

After the toss fiasco in the 2011 World Cup final, the ICC has changed the rule for the toss, according to Ravi Sawani, the former Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) of the cricket's highest governing body.
The toss had caused chaos 30 minutes before the final.
After India captain MS Dhoni flipped the coin, it looked as if he thought he had won the toss but it was not to be as he and perhaps the match-referee didn't hear the opposing captain Sangakkara's call (head).
"We changed the rule after the World Cup and it has been decided no captain or match-referee would touch the coin before it finally halts on the ground. The TV broadcasters are also instructed to keep camera on the coin till both captains and match -referee are fully convinced", Sawani, who was heading the ICC till June 2011, said exclusively over telephone from Delhi.
"Match referees have also been instructed to ensure that the captain's call is loudly and clearly heard".
The decision was taken by the management after the 2011 World Cup final. "We did enquire with the match referee Jeff Crowe for the reason of tossing the coin second time in the final".
The ICC has also fixed the weight of the coin.
"This is to eliminate the rumours that captains use specially made coin of which one side is heavier than the other. In all ICC events, the definite size of coins are only used", Sawani further added.
MCC's law on the toss (13.4) does not specify the weight of the coin, however, it is mentioned in the Playing Conditions and these handbooks are given to every team before the ICC event", the ex-ICC official concluded.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Solskjaer says 'sky's the limit' for Greenwood
Mourinho fears for football's future after Spurs hit by VAR woe
Zidane wants Messi to stay in Spain despite Barcelona exit claims
Leroy Sane targets Champions League glory after signing for Bayern
ManC lay down Liverpool marker with 4-0 rout
Real Madrid go four points clear after edging Getafe
Lanka Premier League postponed
Gabriel added to West Indies Test squad


Latest News
EX-Minister Gius Uddin passes away
Wari on 21-day lockdown
Italian region asks Bangladeshis to test for COVID-19
Dr Yunus: COVID-19 vaccine must be free from commercial interests
Trump hosts 4 July celebration event amid criticism
Jean Castex named France’s new PM
75,000 ordered to evacuate, 13 missing as torrential rain lashes Japan
Domestic cricket BCB’s first priority in post-COVID-19 world
Global coronavirus cases surpass 11 million
England lockdown easing 'biggest step yet', says PM
Most Read News
42 deaths, 3,114 cases in last 24 hrs
Bangladeshi shot dead by ‘Indian Khashias’ along Sylhet border
Khaleda's adviser MA Haque dies of coronavirus
Senior journalist Faruk Quazi dies
As China favours Bangladesh, Indian media cries foul
Ansars assault patient at Mugda Hospital, attack journo
City honour Liverpool - then hammer them 4-0
Journalist Faruk Quazi laid to rest
Allocation for research in higher education
Salary-cut: A corporate benchmark to survive?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft