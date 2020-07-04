Video
Saturday, 4 July, 2020, 11:11 AM
Nine of BPL clubs apply for AFC license

Published : Saturday, 4 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Sports Reporter

Nine clubs of the 13-team Bangladesh Premier League football has applied for AFC club license for 2021 recently. The license is a must to get chance to play the AFC Cup and that is why the clubs are paying such attention.
Only a few clubs of Dhaka usually show interest to have the AFC club license, mostly to be able to play the AFC Cup. Teams like Dhaka Abahani, Sheikh Russel, Bashundhara Kings and  Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club represented the country in the event before for being top in local events and having the AFC license.
Now, to keep the way open to play the AFC Cup, Dhaka Abahani, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Bashundhara Kings, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Saif Sporting Club, Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society, Brothers Union and Uttar Baridhara Club applied for the club license of Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
The four clubs that did not applied are Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra, Chittagong Abahani, Arambagh Krira Sangha and Bangladesh Police Football Club.
Bangladesh may not be able to use one of the two quotas for the AFC Cup due to failure to arrange the Premier League. Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) failed to complete the league timely and after delaying for so long they finally failed to do so due to the Pandemic. Now, the BFF is hoping to get chance to send one team in the AFC Cup using the remaining quota.
Meanwhile, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) approved their new centralized format for the Group E matches proposed by its competitions committee on June 25 last. According to the centralized format, the rest of group matches of the AFC Cup will be held on October 23, 26, 29, November 1 and November 4 while single leg Inter zone semifinals will be played on November 24-25, single leg Inter zone final on December 2 and single leg final on December 12.


