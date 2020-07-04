Covid-19 cases in Rajshahi div reach 6,373





Quoting the divisional level daily report here, Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya said, of the total new positive cases, 147 were detected in Bogura, 125 in Rajshahi and 88 in Naogaon districts only.

Besides, 48 other people were tested positive for Covid-19 in Joypurhat followed by 37 in Sirajgonj and 29 in Natore districts on the same day.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of reported COVID-19 cases now stood at 910 in Rajshahi, 101 in Chapainawabganj, 540 in Naogaon, 215 in Natore, 429 in Joypurhat, 3,199 in Bogura, 531 in Sirajgonj and 448 in Pabna districts.

Of the total infected patients, 1,779 have, so far, recovered from the deadly disease with 87 fatalities and 593 others were undergoing treatment in hospitals in the division till Friday morning.

Following detection of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health-related guidelines.

Dr Gopendra Nath said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

He said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 1,345 others are being monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 683 were released.

On the other hand, a total of 252 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh as part of the present hectic efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine while 268 others were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8am today.

With this, the number of total quarantined people in both home and institutional ones stood at 5,030 at present. A total of 47,391 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 42,361 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.

Divisional Director Dr Gopendra Nath added that utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing as these are being adjudged as important means of containing the community transmission of the virus.

Meanwhile, 72,078 personal protective equipment (PPE) have, so far, been distributed among the frontline healthcare workforces to handle the COVID-19 pandemic through protecting themselves from the virus infection.

There are 42,413 more PPE in stock for distribution.

A total of 935 doctors and 1,669 nurses are working in 172 public and private hospitals in the division. Around 1,914 beds, out of the total 4,899, have been prepared for treatment of the possible COVID-19 infected patients.

There are arrangements of 462 beds in isolation units here and 19 ambulances for emergency transportation for treatment of the infected patients. -BSS

















