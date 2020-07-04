RAB arrests one person with firearm in city

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-3 arrested a person with a shotgun and 11 rounds of bullet in city's Pallabi area on Thursday.

The arrested was identified as Jewel Mallik, 31, son of Abdul Jalil Mallik hailing from Bagerhat district.

RAB's Senior Assistant Director of Legal and Media Wing ASP Sujoy Sarkar today said being informed a special team of RAB-3 set up a check post around 10 am in Sagufta housing area at Pallabi and stopped Jewel's microbus and arrested him subsequently.

The detainee initially admitted that the recovered arm belongs to him but he could not show legal documents in this regard, he added. -Agencies







