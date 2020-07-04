Rangpur corona hospital sees high recovery rate





DCIH Superintendent Dr. SM Nurun Nabi said the hospital already discharged 171 patients after their full recovery till Thursday afternoon since its inception on April 19 last as an extended makeshift health care centre of Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

He said the recovery rate at the hospital stood at 80.28 percent as just three critically sick persons among a total of 216 patients so far admitted to the hospital need to be referred to Dhaka for advanced treatment.

"The recovered COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital after they were found coronavirus negative in two consecutive real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests," he said.

Five COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital on Thursday, maintaining a subsided ceremony as they were provided with 'recovery certificates' and flowers.

The last five discharged patients are Abdul Aziz Akand, 90, and his son Kaushik Akand, 35 as well as Police Inspector Shakila Pervin, 47, of Gaibandha, Senior Staff Nurse of RMCH Selina Begum, 31, and resident of Rangpur metropolis Akram Hossain.

"Currently, 31 patients are undergoing treatment at the DCIH, including three in its intensive care unit (ICU)," Dr. Nabi said.

So far, a total of 11 COVID-19 patients, mostly aged between 65 and 85 years, died at the hospital with multiple complexities, he added.

The deceased are Aminur Rahman, 65, Mofiz Uddin, 67, Shamsul Huda, 69, Botitunnesa, 85, Sadia Pervin, 57, Tofizar Rahman 65, Khaled Habib Mukul, 50, Alhaj Tofazzal Hossain, 65, Jamila Begum, 45, Abdus Samad, 75, and Abdur Razzak, 85.

Talking to reporters after his release from the DCIH yesterday following the recovery from COVID-19 infection, Abdul Aziz Akand, 90, hailing from Palashbari upazila in Gaibandha district, highly lauded the dedication and sincerity of physicians, nurses and staff of the facility.

Expressing his special gratitude to Dr. Nabi, he said doctors, nurses and other staff at the DCIH are providing treatments to COVID-19 patients with attaching special priority and taking care like their own relatives with love and affection.

Talking to this correspondent, Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu praised the performance of physicians, nurses and other staff of the DCIH in Rangpur.

"The current recovery rate stood at 80.28 percent among COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at the facility which is much higher than that of national level," he said.

Divisional (Director) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan said efforts are on to further enhance facilities at the 100-bed DCIH, having 90 general beds and a modernised ICU with 10 beds and 10 ventilators, to ensure advanced health services. -BSS

















