Saturday, 4 July, 2020, 11:10 AM
Over 7.35cr people get govt relief amid C-19 pandemic

Published : Saturday, 4 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Over 7.35 crore people from more than 1.67 crore families have received government relief assistance across the country amid Covid-19 pandemic as the government continues distributing aid among people.
"Around 7, 35, 33,000 people from 1.67, 74000 families got government relief till July 2 during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis," said an official release quoted the data provided by 64 district administrations today.
The government has so far distributed 1.98 lakh tones of rice out of allocated 2,11,017 tonnes among the people, it said.
The government has allocated nearly Taka 123 crore in cash for purchasing other goods including the baby food across the country.




Among the total allocation, Taka 95 crore 83 lakh 72 thousands and 264 in cash has been provided for purchasing relief materials, of which, nearly Taka 93 crore 83 lakh 84 thousands and 16 have been distributed among 4,39,40,000 individuals of 99 lakhs 57 thousands families, it added.
The government has distributed baby food of Taka 26.40 crore among 17.58 lakh people from 8.42 lakh families as the total allocation was Taka 27.14 crore for purchasing baby food, the release also said.    -BSS


