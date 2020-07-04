Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 July, 2020, 11:10 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

22 pilgrims die in Pakistan

Published : Saturday, 4 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

LAHORE, July 3: A passenger train crashed into a bus carrying Sikh pilgrims at an unmanned railway crossing in eastern Pakistan, killing at least 22 people and injuring several others, a senior government official has said.
The accident took place on Friday in Sheikhupura district in Punjab province, according to a statement from Imran Gondal, a Pakistani government official whose department oversees Sikh pilgrimages.
Ghazi Salahuddin, the district police chief, said the dead and injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Officials said the Sikh pilgrims were from the northwestern city of Peshawar and were returning from the Sheikupura-based shrine of Nankana Sahib.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NZ shooter to be sentenced in Aug
22 pilgrims die in Pakistan
8 India police shot dead
Corona pandemic: Key updates
Macron replaces PM to reinvent presidency
Turkey tries Saudis in absentia for Khashoggi killing
Smoking linked to higher risk of coronavirus: WHO
China eyes global power play as US recoils


Latest News
EX-Minister Gius Uddin passes away
Wari on 21-day lockdown
Italian region asks Bangladeshis to test for COVID-19
Dr Yunus: COVID-19 vaccine must be free from commercial interests
Trump hosts 4 July celebration event amid criticism
Jean Castex named France’s new PM
75,000 ordered to evacuate, 13 missing as torrential rain lashes Japan
Domestic cricket BCB’s first priority in post-COVID-19 world
Global coronavirus cases surpass 11 million
England lockdown easing 'biggest step yet', says PM
Most Read News
42 deaths, 3,114 cases in last 24 hrs
Bangladeshi shot dead by ‘Indian Khashias’ along Sylhet border
Khaleda's adviser MA Haque dies of coronavirus
Senior journalist Faruk Quazi dies
As China favours Bangladesh, Indian media cries foul
Ansars assault patient at Mugda Hospital, attack journo
City honour Liverpool - then hammer them 4-0
Journalist Faruk Quazi laid to rest
Allocation for research in higher education
Salary-cut: A corporate benchmark to survive?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft