22 pilgrims die in Pakistan

LAHORE, July 3: A passenger train crashed into a bus carrying Sikh pilgrims at an unmanned railway crossing in eastern Pakistan, killing at least 22 people and injuring several others, a senior government official has said.

The accident took place on Friday in Sheikhupura district in Punjab province, according to a statement from Imran Gondal, a Pakistani government official whose department oversees Sikh pilgrimages.

Ghazi Salahuddin, the district police chief, said the dead and injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Officials said the Sikh pilgrims were from the northwestern city of Peshawar and were returning from the Sheikupura-based shrine of Nankana Sahib. -AFP









