Saturday, 4 July, 2020, 11:10 AM
Corona pandemic: Key updates

Published : Saturday, 4 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Lily Hendrickx, 83, a resident at Belgian nursing home "Le Jardin de Picardie" enjoys hugs and cuddles with Marie-Christine Desoer, the director of the residence, through a wall made with plastic sheets to protect against potential coronavirus infection, in Peruwelz, Belgium, July 3. Photo : Reuters

PARIS, July 3: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
CURRENT COVID-19 MORE CONTAGIOUS
The genetic variation of the novel coronavirus rampaging in the world today is more contagious than the original that emerged in China late last year, according to a new study published in the journal Cell on Thursday. The lab-based research suggests this current mutation is more transmissible between people in the real world compared to the previous iteration, but this yet to be proven.
LATIN AMERICA PASSES EUROPE
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Latin America on Friday passes Europe in number of cases with more than 2.73 million officially declared infections.
NEW US RECORD CASES AHEAD OF JULY 4
Pandemic epicentre the United States posts a record 53,069 new daily cases. Amid a surge of cases in southern and western states, Florida and other so-called "Sun Belt" states have been forced to re-shut restaurants, bars and beaches as the nation prepares for the Independence Day   weekend.
EU AUTHORISES REMDESIVIR
The EU's executive Commission authorises the use of anti-viral drug remdesivir to treat the new coronavirus, in what it describes as "a first medicine to treat COVID-19". It gave the green light following the advice of the European Medicines Agency which has given its conditional authorisation for the treatment of patients above 12 years of age who are suffering pneumonia and require extra oxygen.
AFRICAN TRAVEL LOSES $55B




Africa's travel and tourism industry has lost $55 billion due to the lockdowns that shuttered air, land and sea borders, the African Union says. "The impact is really severe," AU commissioner Amani Abou-Zeid tells a virtual briefing, saying some airlines might not survive the pandemic.    -AFP


