Ten killed in road mishaps in five districts





HABIGANJ: An older man was killed and four others including a minor boy were injured in a road accident in Kalarduba area of Baniachong Upazila in the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sohodeb Das, 60, a resident of Bhatipara Village in the upazila.

The injured are: Md Sujon Mia, 40, Akhi Das, 35, Saidur Rahman, 40, and Amir Hamza, 3.

Habiganj Fire Service Senior Station Officer Shafiqul Islam said a minibus hit an auto-rickshaw in Kalarduba area on the Habiganj-Baniachong Road at noon, leaving five of its passengers injured.

They were rushed to Sadar Adhunik Hospital, where Sohodeb died.

Being informed, Baniachong Upazila Nirbahi Officer Masud Rana visited the scene.

SIRAJGANJ: Three persons were killed in a road accident in Hamkuria area on the Hatikumrul-Banpara Highway in Tarash Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Manirul Islam, 36, son of Yusuf Ali; Shakil Mia, 20, son of Musa; and Ashraful Islam, 30, son of Ayezuddin of Gurudaspur Upazila in Natore.

The accident took place at around 10pm when a vehicle knocked them down as they were standing alongside the road, leaving them dead on the spot, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station (PS) Khairul Islam.

Meanwhile, police recovered the bodies and sent those to hospital morgue for autopsies.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A passersby was killed as a speeding truck ran over him in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Baten Mia, 45, son of Abul Qasem, a resident of Bandar Upazila.

Kanchpur Highway PS OC Mozaffar Hossain said the truck hit the passersby while he was crossing a road in Nayapur area at noon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A schoolboy was killed and another injured in a road accident in Faridganj Kiyali Mosque area on the Laxmipur-Chandpur Road of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Shuvo, a seventh grader at Mojibul Haque Academy. He was the son of Hasina of Ward No. 6 Barkandaz Bari under Charpata Union in Raipur Upazila.

Local sources said a bus hit a motorcycle in Faridganj Kiyali Mosque area in the morning, leaving its riders Shuvo dead on the spot and Fahad critically injured.

RANGPUR: Four workers were killed and five others injured when a truck fell into a roadside ditch in Taraganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.









The deceased are: Abu Bakr, 50, Farhad Hossain, 35, Khayrat Hossain, 40, and Anil Chandra. They all are residents of the upazila.

Police and eyewitnesses said the truck loaded with iron-rod plunged into a ditch in Dantbhanga area at around 12pm when its driver lost control over steering.

Three workers travelling on the truck died on the spot while one on way to hospital.

