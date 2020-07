Narsingdi DC Syeda Farhana Kawnain formally lifted the lockdown





Narsingdi DC Syeda Farhana Kawnain formally lifted the lockdown of no. 4 and 5 wards under Madhabdi Municipality on Thursday noon. The two wards were put under lockdown on June 11 last following corona infection of 18 people. The photo shows the DC distributing gifts among the affected families after lifting of the lockdown. photo: observer