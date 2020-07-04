Video
Saturday, 4 July, 2020, 11:09 AM
Bicycles, easy bikes distributed

Published : Saturday, 4 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondents

Bicycles and easy bikes were distributed among 40 people in two districts- Pirojpur and Thakurgaon, in two days.
PIROJPUR: Bicycles were distributed among village policemen in Nesarabad Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Nesarabad Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Mosaraf Hossain distributed bicycles among 37 village policemen of 10 unions here on the upazila Parishad premises in the afternoon.
 Upazila Vice-Chairman Rony Dutto and Officer-in-Charge of Nesarabad Police Station Md Kamruzzman Talukder, among others, were present during distribution.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain said all upazilas of the district came under the programme taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
THAKURGAON: Easy bikes were distributed among three fishermen in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon to increase their income and develop their economic condition.
The upazila fisheries department arranged the distribution programme on the upazila parishad premises.
Sadar UNO Abdullah Al Mamun attended the programme as chief guest.


