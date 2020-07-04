Nine nabbed with drugs in four districts





KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a man along with 940 pieces of yaba tablets in Bajitpur Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

Detained person is Jahirul Islam, 42, a resident of Shahapur area in the upazila.

On information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Board Bazar area, and detained Jahirul with yaba tablets.

Confirming the matter, RAB-14 Camp Commander Lt M Shovon said the RAB, later, handed him over him to Bajitpur Police Station (PS) after filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act.

MANDA, NAOGAON: Members of RAB have detained two suspected drug traders along with 81 kilograms of hemp in Manda Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are Sohel Rana, 39, and Mizanur Rahman, 30, from Cumilla.

RAB-5 Rajshahi Camp Company Commander Additional Superintendent of Police ATM Mainul Islam said they were detained in a drive in Ferryghat area.

Three mobile phone sets, Tk 14,000 in cash and a private car used for transporting the drug were also seized from their possession.

Inspector (Investigation) of Manda PS Tarequr Rahman said they were handed over to the PS after filing a case under Narcotics Control Act.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested three drug dealers along with 750 yaba tablets from Pachahar Majam Para area in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Monday.

They are Enamul Haque, 35, son of Shahar Ali of Majam Para Village, Joynal Abedin, 32, son of Abul Kashem Sheikh of Sadhua Village, and Nasir Mia, 20, son of late Rafiqul Islam of Pukhuria Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pagla PS Shahinuzzaman Khan said the detainees have been sent to Mymensingh Jail through a court on Tuesday, and a case under Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in separate drives, arrested three drug traders in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Monday.

The arrested persons are: Sujon Mohonto, 32, a resident of Kamarpara area under Nageshwari Municipality, Mominul Islam, 27, and Khorshed Alam, 33, of Anantapur Village in Fulbari Upazila.

On information, a team of police conducted a drive at Sujon's house in the afternoon, and nabbed him along with 52 yaba tablets.

Meanwhile, the law enforcers conducted another drive in Dhanirpar Chhilakhana area under Santoshpur Union in the upazila, and detained Mominul and Khorshed.

They also recovered 1.6 kilograms of hemp and eight bottles of phensedyl from their possessions.

Confirming the matter, Nageshwari PS OC Rawshan Kabir said separate cases under Narcotics Control Act were filed against them with the PS.









However, they were sent to jail on Tuesday morning following a court order, the OC added.





