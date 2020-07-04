Video
Saturday, 4 July, 2020
Two more Khulna hospitals to test corona

Published : Saturday, 4 July, 2020
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, July 3: The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is preparing two more private hospitals here for the treatment of corona patients.
In this connection, Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Suzat Ahmed has already sent letter to the hospitals. The decision was taken to tackle increased patient pressure at Corona Dedicated Hospital.
The two private hospitals are Gazi Medical College Hospital and Islami Bank Hospital.
The letter asked Gazi Medical College Hospital to prepare 50 beds and Islami Bank Hospital 30 beds. Corona patients will be admitted to those hospitals from next Sunday.
CS Dr Suzat Ahmed confirmed the information on Thursday.
It is learnt that 11 corona patients have been kept at the flu corner of Khulna Medical College Hospital due to lack of space at the 100-bed hospital. So, it has been decided to admit corona patients at private hospitals.


