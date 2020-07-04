Char dwellers counting days to return home





In the last 12 hours till Thursday, declining by 2cm, the Jamuna River was flowing above 64cm of the danger mark.

The char people of three upazilas in the district- Sonatola, Sariakandi and Dhunat, are suffering much in combating corona and flood at the same time.

The water of the Jamuna River has come close to the Brahmaputra River flood protection dam. Besides, the river has come nearer to Sariakandi chars and upazila headquarters.

The Jamuna was flowing 66cm above danger mark in Sariakandi point at 6pm on Wednesday.

People of different chars under these three upazilas and their livestock are living together on the embankments.

Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) is keeping watch on the flood protection embankment.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Office has allocated relief materials.

In Sariakandi Upazila, houses in the char areas are still under water. The people living on the embankment are staying inside temporary houses made of tins they brought from their houses.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Azahar Ali Mondal said, about 15,000 families have been affected in these three upazilas. A total of 88 villages in the upazilas are still inundated.

In the upazilas, Aus paddy and jute have been damaged, said Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension Abul Kashem Azad.

About 12 villages have been submerged at Bhandabari Union in Dhunat Upazila.

BWDB Executive Engineer Md Mahbubur Rahman said, the flood situation has remained unchanged after a 2cm decline on Thursday.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Sarwar Alam said low-lying areas of Sariakandi Sadar have been submerged. Several families in chars, including Chandanbaisha, Kazla, Kamalpur, Chaluabari, Kornibari and Kutubpur have taken shelter in different areas including the Sariakandi Upazila embankment along with their belongings.

A total of 60 MT rice has been distributed among 15,000 affected families, Azahar Ali informed.

In addition, for dry food, a total of Tk 5 lakh has been given.

















