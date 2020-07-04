5 lakh marooned in Jamalpur, Kurigram



The photo was taken from Char Baraibari area in Bhogdanga Union under Kurigram Sadar Upazila. photo: observer

JAMALPUR: The overall flood situation in the district is still unchanged as the Jamuna River was flowing 78cm over danger mark at Bahadurabad Ghat point in Dewanganj Upazila of the district.

The water level of the Brahmaputra River increased to 20cm on Thursday, according to Bangladesh Water Development Board (WDB) officials.

As a result, around 3.5 lakh people of 43 unions in all seven upazilas and eight municipalities have been marooned, said District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) Nayeb Ali.

Seven people including five children have drowned in flood water and another died from snakebite, said the DRRO.

About 220 houses were damaged completely and 5,987 partially, he said, adding, 968 flood-hit families were shifted to 26 flood shelters.

Flood water washed away 68 metric tons of fish and 48,000 fish fingerlings worth Tk 1.14 crore of 422 ponds in the last couple of days, said District Fisheries Officer Kaiser Mohammad Moinul Hasan, adding, the infrastructural damage in fish farming sector here was estimated at about Tk 10 lakh.

A total of 10,191 hectares of land have been submerged. The crops include paddy, jute, vegetables, seedbeds, sesame, chilli, maize and groundnut.

These may get damaged if they remain under water for long, said Deputy Director of the Department Agricultural Extension in Jamalpur Aminul Islam.

About 50 educational and 25 religious institutions have been affected by the flood, said officials.

Each of over 8,000 families in seven flood-hit unions of Islampur Upazila has been given 10 kg GR rice so far, said Islampur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mizanur Rahman.

KURIGRAM: The plight of over 1.50 lakh marooned people in the district has increased as the Brahmaputra and the Dharla rivers have been flowing above danger marks at different district points for the last one week.

Sources at Bangladesh WDB in Kurigram said the Brahmaputra is flowing 53cm above the danger mark at Chilmari point and 48cm at Nunkhawa point while Dharla above 29cm of the danger mark at Bridge point.

As the flood water did not recede from the houses at different chars, the crises for drinking water and food are increasing. The government's relief activities are insufficient.

As the grazing lands have been submerged, the flood-hit people are suffering from fodder crisis.

In the last 24 hours, five babies and one old man drowned in the flood water, said sources at the District Health Department.

Deputy Commissioner Md Rezaul Karim said Tk 36.68 lakh have been allocated for collecting 302 metric tons of rice and dry food. Besides, Tk 1 crore has been asked for collecting more 100 MT of rice and dry food.

















At least five lakh people were marooned and many low-lying areas have been submerged in two districts- Jamalpur and Kurigram.JAMALPUR: The overall flood situation in the district is still unchanged as the Jamuna River was flowing 78cm over danger mark at Bahadurabad Ghat point in Dewanganj Upazila of the district.The water level of the Brahmaputra River increased to 20cm on Thursday, according to Bangladesh Water Development Board (WDB) officials.As a result, around 3.5 lakh people of 43 unions in all seven upazilas and eight municipalities have been marooned, said District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) Nayeb Ali.Seven people including five children have drowned in flood water and another died from snakebite, said the DRRO.About 220 houses were damaged completely and 5,987 partially, he said, adding, 968 flood-hit families were shifted to 26 flood shelters.Flood water washed away 68 metric tons of fish and 48,000 fish fingerlings worth Tk 1.14 crore of 422 ponds in the last couple of days, said District Fisheries Officer Kaiser Mohammad Moinul Hasan, adding, the infrastructural damage in fish farming sector here was estimated at about Tk 10 lakh.A total of 10,191 hectares of land have been submerged. The crops include paddy, jute, vegetables, seedbeds, sesame, chilli, maize and groundnut.These may get damaged if they remain under water for long, said Deputy Director of the Department Agricultural Extension in Jamalpur Aminul Islam.About 50 educational and 25 religious institutions have been affected by the flood, said officials.Each of over 8,000 families in seven flood-hit unions of Islampur Upazila has been given 10 kg GR rice so far, said Islampur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mizanur Rahman.KURIGRAM: The plight of over 1.50 lakh marooned people in the district has increased as the Brahmaputra and the Dharla rivers have been flowing above danger marks at different district points for the last one week.Sources at Bangladesh WDB in Kurigram said the Brahmaputra is flowing 53cm above the danger mark at Chilmari point and 48cm at Nunkhawa point while Dharla above 29cm of the danger mark at Bridge point.As the flood water did not recede from the houses at different chars, the crises for drinking water and food are increasing. The government's relief activities are insufficient.As the grazing lands have been submerged, the flood-hit people are suffering from fodder crisis.In the last 24 hours, five babies and one old man drowned in the flood water, said sources at the District Health Department.Deputy Commissioner Md Rezaul Karim said Tk 36.68 lakh have been allocated for collecting 302 metric tons of rice and dry food. Besides, Tk 1 crore has been asked for collecting more 100 MT of rice and dry food.