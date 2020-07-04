Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 July, 2020, 11:08 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Schoolgirl kidnapped in Madaripur

Published : Saturday, 4 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

MADARIPUR, July 3: A schoolgirl was kidnapped by a group of co-villagers led by Md Azizul Fakir in Sadar Upazila of the district early Thursday.
Shahinur Begum, mother of the victim, lodged a complaint accusing four to five persons including Azizul with Sadar Police Station (PS) in the morning.
According to the complaint, the victim, an eighth grader at a local school, was kidnapped by the gang while she went out of her house on natural call at around 2:30am.
Officer-in-Charge of Sadar PS Qamrul Islam said legal actions would be taken after investigation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ten killed in road mishaps in five districts
A total of 37 village policemen in 10 unions under Nesarabad Upazila
Narsingdi DC Syeda Farhana Kawnain formally lifted the lockdown
Bicycles, easy bikes distributed
Nine nabbed with drugs in four districts
Two more Khulna hospitals to test corona
Char dwellers counting days to return home
5 lakh marooned in Jamalpur, Kurigram


Latest News
EX-Minister TM Gius Uddin dies
Wari on 21-day lockdown
Italian region asks Bangladeshis to test for COVID-19
Dr Yunus: COVID-19 vaccine must be free from commercial interests
Trump hosts 4 July celebration event amid criticism
Jean Castex named France’s new PM
75,000 ordered to evacuate, 13 missing as torrential rain lashes Japan
Domestic cricket BCB’s first priority in post-COVID-19 world
Global coronavirus cases surpass 11 million
England lockdown easing 'biggest step yet', says PM
Most Read News
42 deaths, 3,114 cases in last 24 hrs
Bangladeshi shot dead by ‘Indian Khashias’ along Sylhet border
Khaleda's adviser MA Haque dies of coronavirus
Senior journalist Faruk Quazi dies
As China favours Bangladesh, Indian media cries foul
Ansars assault patient at Mugda Hospital, attack journo
City honour Liverpool - then hammer them 4-0
Journalist Faruk Quazi laid to rest
Allocation for research in higher education
Strategic plan needed for online education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft