Schoolgirl kidnapped in Madaripur

MADARIPUR, July 3: A schoolgirl was kidnapped by a group of co-villagers led by Md Azizul Fakir in Sadar Upazila of the district early Thursday.

Shahinur Begum, mother of the victim, lodged a complaint accusing four to five persons including Azizul with Sadar Police Station (PS) in the morning.

According to the complaint, the victim, an eighth grader at a local school, was kidnapped by the gang while she went out of her house on natural call at around 2:30am.

Officer-in-Charge of Sadar PS Qamrul Islam said legal actions would be taken after investigation.













