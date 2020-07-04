

Green chilli wholesale haat vibrant in Rajshahi

The trading-spree is growing up with increasing numbers of buyers and sellers. After buying from the haat, the chilli is sent to different parts of the country including Dhaka and Chattogram.

The haat is well-known for chilli businesses. The bazaar sits everyday and the trading continues from 1pm to 3pm.

Growers from Paba, Mohanpur and Durgapur upazilas bring their chilli to the bazaar and sell at wholesale rates.

A recent visit to the haat found chilli was selling at Tk 72 per kg. Growers are happy getting fair rates.

A farmer of Mohanpur Upazila said, "I cultivated green chilli on 10-katha land this time. I have sold a total of 90 kg chilli at the rate of Tk 72 per kg."

A wholesaler of the haat said he buys 3,000 kg of chilli every day, and sent those to Chattogram.

President of Khorkhori Kitchen Market Committee Rawshan Ali said about 30 metric tons of green chilli are sold in this market daily. The wholesalers send eight to ten truckloads of chilli to different parts of the country including Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet every day.

Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension in Rajshahi said this year's production target of green chilli is about 23,000 MT from 1,873 hectares of land in the district.















