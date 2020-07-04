Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 July, 2020, 11:08 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Green chilli wholesale haat vibrant in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 4 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

Green chilli wholesale haat vibrant in Rajshahi

Green chilli wholesale haat vibrant in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, July 3: The seasonal green chilli wholesale haat has gained momentum in Khorkhori Bypass kitchen market of the city.
The trading-spree is growing up with increasing numbers of buyers and sellers. After buying from the haat, the chilli is sent to different parts of the country including Dhaka and Chattogram.
The haat is well-known for chilli businesses. The bazaar sits everyday and the trading continues from 1pm to 3pm.
Growers from Paba, Mohanpur and Durgapur upazilas bring their chilli to the bazaar and sell at wholesale rates.
A recent visit to the haat found chilli was selling at Tk 72 per kg. Growers are happy getting fair rates.
A farmer of Mohanpur Upazila said, "I cultivated green chilli on 10-katha land this time. I have sold a total of 90 kg chilli at the rate of Tk 72 per kg."
A wholesaler of the haat said he buys 3,000 kg of chilli every day, and sent those to Chattogram.
President of Khorkhori Kitchen Market Committee Rawshan Ali said about 30 metric tons of green chilli are sold in this market daily. The wholesalers send eight to ten truckloads of chilli to different parts of the country including Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet every day.
Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension in Rajshahi said this year's production target of green chilli is about 23,000 MT from 1,873 hectares of land in the district.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ten killed in road mishaps in five districts
A total of 37 village policemen in 10 unions under Nesarabad Upazila
Narsingdi DC Syeda Farhana Kawnain formally lifted the lockdown
Bicycles, easy bikes distributed
Nine nabbed with drugs in four districts
Two more Khulna hospitals to test corona
Char dwellers counting days to return home
5 lakh marooned in Jamalpur, Kurigram


Latest News
EX-Minister TM Gius Uddin dies
Wari on 21-day lockdown
Italian region asks Bangladeshis to test for COVID-19
Dr Yunus: COVID-19 vaccine must be free from commercial interests
Trump hosts 4 July celebration event amid criticism
Jean Castex named France’s new PM
75,000 ordered to evacuate, 13 missing as torrential rain lashes Japan
Domestic cricket BCB’s first priority in post-COVID-19 world
Global coronavirus cases surpass 11 million
England lockdown easing 'biggest step yet', says PM
Most Read News
42 deaths, 3,114 cases in last 24 hrs
Bangladeshi shot dead by ‘Indian Khashias’ along Sylhet border
Khaleda's adviser MA Haque dies of coronavirus
Senior journalist Faruk Quazi dies
As China favours Bangladesh, Indian media cries foul
Ansars assault patient at Mugda Hospital, attack journo
City honour Liverpool - then hammer them 4-0
Journalist Faruk Quazi laid to rest
Allocation for research in higher education
Strategic plan needed for online education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft