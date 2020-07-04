Dog’s barking saves newborn at Haluaghat

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH, July 3: Barking of a stray dog in Haluaghat Upazila of the district has helped rescue a newborn baby lying near a drain early Thursday.

Hearing the dog's barking, a nightguard saw the baby and rushed to the Upazila Health Complex and informed the hospital authorities about the matter at around 3am.

The hospital's nurse Mitali said sweeper Minoti Sarker, later, rescued the baby boy from near a drain.

Police have also visited the spot.









