Two electrocuted in two districts





KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: An octogenarian was electrocuted in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Rashid Talukder, 82, was a resident of Dasherkathi Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Rashid came in contact with a 33,000 volt electric live wire in a garden near the house at around 7:30am while he was cutting bamboo.

He was rushed to Kawkhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

JOYPURHAT: A man was electrocuted in Khetlal Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Obaidul Islam, 38, son of Asir Uddin Sarder of the upazila. He was a grocery shop trader.

Police sources said Obaidul came in contact with a live electric wire while he was repairing a digital weighing machine at his shop in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Khetlal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.















