Two electrocuted in two districts
Two persons including an octogenarian were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Joypurhat, in two days.
KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: An octogenarian was electrocuted in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
Deceased Rashid Talukder, 82, was a resident of Dasherkathi Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Rashid came in contact with a 33,000 volt electric live wire in a garden near the house at around 7:30am while he was cutting bamboo.
He was rushed to Kawkhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
JOYPURHAT: A man was electrocuted in Khetlal Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Obaidul Islam, 38, son of Asir Uddin Sarder of the upazila. He was a grocery shop trader.
Police sources said Obaidul came in contact with a live electric wire while he was repairing a digital weighing machine at his shop in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Khetlal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.