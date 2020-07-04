7 die with corona symptoms, infection, in three districts





BARISHAL: A person died of coronavirus and four others with the virus symptoms at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in the city on Friday.

The patient, who was found positive for the virus, died at corona ward, while the four others with the virus symptoms died at the isolation unit of the SBMCH.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,056 people were infected with the virus while 66 died in six districts of the division till Friday noon.

BRAHMANBARIA: A health worker of the district died of coronavirus at Mugda Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on Thursday.

Deceased Jahirul Islam, 43, was a senior staff nurse of Banchharampur Upazila Health Complex.

He was suffering with coronavirus symptoms, and was in home isolation.

Health complex sources said Jahirul gave his sample on June 17 for virus test.

But, as his condition deteriorated, Jahirul was taken to the Mudga Hospital on June 20.

His report came positive on June 27.

So far, 72 cases have recorded in the district. Of them, 17 died.

BOGURA: A local leader of AL died of coronavirus at a hospital in Dhaka early Thursday.

Deceased Ashiqur Rashid Helal, 60, was the president of Dhunat Municipality Unit AL.

Dhunat Upazila Unit AL Joint Secretary Mahsin Alam said Helal was undergoing treatment at Bogura TMSS Medical College Hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19 on June 23.

Later, he was shifted to Square Hospital following deterioration of his condition where he breathed his last at around 3am, he added.















