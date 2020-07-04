Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 July, 2020, 11:08 AM
latest
Home Countryside

7 die with corona symptoms, infection, in three districts

Published : Saturday, 4 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a local leader of Awami League (AL) died of coronavirus and four others with the virus symptoms in three districts- Barishal, Brahmanbaria and Bogura, in two days.
BARISHAL: A person died of coronavirus and four others with the virus symptoms at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in the city on Friday.  
The patient, who was found positive for the virus, died at corona ward, while the four others with the virus symptoms died at the isolation unit of the SBMCH.
Meanwhile, a total of 3,056 people were infected with the virus while 66 died in six districts of the division till Friday noon.
BRAHMANBARIA: A health worker of the district died of coronavirus at Mugda Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on Thursday.
Deceased Jahirul Islam, 43, was a senior staff nurse of Banchharampur Upazila Health Complex.
He was suffering with coronavirus symptoms, and was in home isolation.
Health complex sources said Jahirul gave his sample on June 17 for virus test.
But, as his condition deteriorated, Jahirul was taken to the Mudga Hospital on June 20.
His report came positive on June 27.
So far, 72 cases have recorded in the district. Of them, 17 died.
BOGURA: A local leader of AL died of coronavirus at a hospital in Dhaka early Thursday.
Deceased Ashiqur Rashid Helal, 60, was the president of Dhunat Municipality Unit AL.
Dhunat Upazila Unit AL Joint Secretary Mahsin Alam said Helal was undergoing treatment at Bogura TMSS Medical College Hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19 on June 23.
Later, he was shifted to Square Hospital following deterioration of his condition where he breathed his last at around 3am, he added.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ten killed in road mishaps in five districts
A total of 37 village policemen in 10 unions under Nesarabad Upazila
Narsingdi DC Syeda Farhana Kawnain formally lifted the lockdown
Bicycles, easy bikes distributed
Nine nabbed with drugs in four districts
Two more Khulna hospitals to test corona
Char dwellers counting days to return home
5 lakh marooned in Jamalpur, Kurigram


Latest News
EX-Minister TM Gius Uddin dies
Wari on 21-day lockdown
Italian region asks Bangladeshis to test for COVID-19
Dr Yunus: COVID-19 vaccine must be free from commercial interests
Trump hosts 4 July celebration event amid criticism
Jean Castex named France’s new PM
75,000 ordered to evacuate, 13 missing as torrential rain lashes Japan
Domestic cricket BCB’s first priority in post-COVID-19 world
Global coronavirus cases surpass 11 million
England lockdown easing 'biggest step yet', says PM
Most Read News
42 deaths, 3,114 cases in last 24 hrs
Bangladeshi shot dead by ‘Indian Khashias’ along Sylhet border
Khaleda's adviser MA Haque dies of coronavirus
Senior journalist Faruk Quazi dies
As China favours Bangladesh, Indian media cries foul
Ansars assault patient at Mugda Hospital, attack journo
City honour Liverpool - then hammer them 4-0
Journalist Faruk Quazi laid to rest
Allocation for research in higher education
Strategic plan needed for online education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft