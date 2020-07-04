Results of 139 SSC examinees under BEB changed

BARISHAL, July 3: Results of 139 examinees of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination-2020 under Barisal Education Board (BEB) have been changed after re-scrutiny.

BEB Controller of Examinations Arun Kumar Gain said the results have been published on BEB's official website on Tuesday.

He also said after this year's SSC results were published on May 31 last, a total of 10,351 examinees applied for re-scrutiny within June 7. Following this the results of 139 have been changed.

Out of the changed results of 139 candidates, 25 failed examinees were declared as passed, results of 11 were upgraded to GPA-5, and grades of the rest 103 candidates were improved.









