359 more contract corona in ten districts





BOGURA: Some 147 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 3,199 here.

District Acting Civil Surgeon (CS) Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Friday Morning.

The results of nine samples, out of 188, tested at PCR lab of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital came positive while 33 confirmed cases, out of 76, at PCR lab of TMSS Medical College in Bogura, and 105 samples came positive, out of 554, from Dhaka lab.

Among the new cases, 85 are male, 56 female while six are children.

Meanwhile, one more died of the deadly virus in last 24 hours, taking the total fatalities from the virus to 54 in the district.

NOAKHALI: Some 46 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 2,335 here.

District CS Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Friday morning.

The upazila-wise break-up of reported coronavirus cases are: 680 in Sadar, 665 in Begumganj, 141 in Chatkhil, 236 in Kabirhat, 118 in Sonaimuri, 67 in Senbag, 134 in Subarnachar, 117 in Companiganj, and 24 in Hatiya upazilas.

So far, 1,060 people made recovery from the virus while 45 died in the district, the CS added.

GOPALGANJ: Some 32 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 743 here.

District CS Dr Niaz Mohammad confirmed the incident on Friday morning.

The upazila-wise break up of detected COVID-19 patients now stands at 200 in Sadar, 110 in Tungipara, 117 in Kotalipara, 110 in Kashiani, 170 in Muksudpur upazilas of the district.

Among them, 64 are physicians, nurses and health workers.

However, 399 people have made recovery from the virus while 12 died of the virus in the district.

LAXMIPUR: Some 28 more people have been infected with coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours.

With the new cases, the number of the virus cases rose to 914.

District CS Dr Abdul Gaffar confirmed the information on Friday morning, adding that 373 people have, so far, recovered from the deadly disease.

He said samples of some people have been sent to lab of Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) in last 24 hours.

The reports came where the 28 people were found positive for the virus.

CHUADANGA: Eight more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in the district in last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 237 here.

Chuadanga CS Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said 39 samples were sent to PCR lab of Kushtia Medical College Hospital and the result came in the morning where eight persons found positive for the deadly virus.

Of the newly infected, three are in Sadar and the rest five in Damurhuda Upazila.

Among the total infected people, 27 are undergoing treatment at isolation unit of Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and the rest are in home quarantine.

Meanwhile, 141 coronavirus patients have already been recovered from the virus while three died in the district

The first coronavirus case in the district was reported on March 19 this year.

BHOLA: Some 15 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours.

With the new cases, the number of the virus cases rose to 302.

District CS Ratan Kumar Dhali confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Of the newly infected people, eight in Sadar Upazila, two in Daulatkhan, three in Borhanuddin and two in Tazumuddin upazilas.

A total of 3,732 samples have been collected in the district till Thursday where 302 were found positive for COVID-19.

So far, 124 patients made recovery from the virus, the CS added.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANG: Eight more persons have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district in last 24 hours.

With the new cases, the number of the virus cases in the upazila rose to 427.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Polash Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Samples of 12 people were collected in last 24 hours. Of them, eight persons tested positive for the virus, said Dr Polash.

However, 296 people have made recovery from the virus while 16 died with coronavirus-like symptoms, he added.

RAJSHAHI: Some 69 more people including seven physicians tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 679 here.

District CS Md Enamyl Haque confirmed the information on Wednesday.

Of the newly infected, 59 people are in the city corporation area.

Among the rest ten people, eight in Tanore and two are in Charghat upazilas.

Meanwhile, a person died of the virus here, taking the total death cases to nine in the district.

So far, 114 patients including 46 new made recoveries from the virus here, the CS added.

PANCHAGARH: Four more persons including a police member and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus in the district.

With the new cases, the number of the virus cases rose to 146.

District CS Dr Md Fazlur Rahman confirmed the information on Wednesday night.

The newly infected persons are: The officer-in-charge of Tentulia Model Police Station and his wife while rest two others are resident of Sadar Upazila.

Samples of the several people were collected as they have coronavirus-like symptoms and sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for coronavirus test.

The reports which came on Wednesday found four of them positive for the virus, Dr Fazlur said.

A total of 2,148 samples were sent to the hospital for tests.

Of them, reports of samples 2,108 have, so far, come where 146 found positive for the virus, the CS added.

THAKURGAON: Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the district on Wednesday, raising the number of virus cases to 204.

District CS Md Mahfuzar Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Wednesday.

Samples of 48 people were collected in the last 24 hours and sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for coronavirus test.

The reports which came on Wednesday found two persons positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, two persons died from coronavirus infection and three others with the virus symptoms while 101 have, so far, made recovery from the virus, the CS added.

















