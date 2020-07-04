

Pabna hospital fails to provide proper healthcare to patients

According to hospital sources, there are only 32 doctors and others against 58 posts at the full-fledged hospital meant for 15.20 lakh people of the district.

There are total 100 beds and 16 isolation beds for COVID-19 patients at the hospital. But due to lack of sufficient doctors and nurses, it may not be possible to provide support to the patients.

On the other hand, most of the private clinics are not maintaining the thumb rules of coronavirus prevention. A section of doctors are visiting their patients without maintaining social distance, and even some of the doctors are also corona positive. So a terrific situation has been prevailing in the district.

Currently, there are no senior consultants at cardiology, children, surgery, anaesthesia, and medicine departments.

Hospital sources said the post of senior consultant for orthopaedic has been lying vacant for six years, the same for skin lying vacant for two years, the same for children lying vacant for three months, the same for ENT lying vacant for one year, the post of junior cardiologist lying vacant for four months, the same for medicine lying vacant for four months, the same for skin lying vacant for five years, the post of residential surgeon lying vacant for six months, the post of residential medical officer lying vacant for one year, radiologist for one year, medical officer (skin) for 18 months, the post of assistant registrar lying vacant for two years, and medical officer (Unani) lying vacant for three months.

Most of the senior doctors are not providing services properly. The junior and intern doctors have been providing services which are not sufficient for the patients.

The situation at the emergency section is also pathetic. The junior doctors, interns and even some office assistants have been providing treatment to the outdoor and emergency patients.

Many outdoor patients alleged that though doctors sit idly in their chambers, patients wait outside in long queue hour after hour.

Zamila Khatun, 40, who came to the hospital from Charghospur Village in Pabna Sadar Upazila, said, "I have come here three hours back but failed to visit any medical assistants while a number of medical representatives already visited them."

Another patient, who came with her daughter to the hospital, said after waiting for a few hours, she was returning home without getting any services.

Romena Begum, 59, and Shefali Khatun, 45, who came from Sujanagar Upazila of the district with severe respiratory problems and lower abdominal pain respectively, alleged that they were not getting proper treatment at the hospital because of non-availability of doctors.

Emergency patients, who come to the hospital in the afternoon or at night, are often deprived of medical services, said sources.

It was also alleged that there is one X-ray machine at the operation theatre room but the theatre has remained inoperative for the last three years for lack of senior surgeon.

When asked, Assistant Director of the hospital Dr Md Abul Hossen said he requested to the authority to employ doctors and others against the vacant posts.

He also said due to COVID-19 most of the doctors are feeling unsecured and not joining their works.

He added they could not run the hospital properly because of multifarious problems.

"We have sent several letters to the higher authorities seeking measures to fill up the vacant posts, but steps to resolve the crisis are yet to be taken," he also added.

















