Pakistan foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19

LONDON : Pakistan's foreign minister confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he is self-isolating after suffering from a "slight fever" and will continue to work from home.



"By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic... Please keep me in your prayers," he tweeted.











AGENCIES/SZA



