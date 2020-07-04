Video
Saturday, 4 July, 2020, 11:07 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

We need more Covid-19 testing facilities

Published : Saturday, 4 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Dear Sir,

The death toll of corona virus is not declining. Although public awareness has been blamed, one of the reasons is the slow pace of corona sample testing. Samples are being tested in only 66 labs across the country. Many people are not able to get tested even if they need to. Again, it is taking longer to get the report due to the lab and manpower crisis. On the other hand, private hospitals or clinics are charging extra fees. So many people are not interested in the sample test even though they have symptoms. As a result, the real picture of the infection is not clear. In addition, the spread of the infection is taking place in the unconsciousness of the infected person.





It is certain that lockdown is not able to give much benefit in reducing the rate of COVID-19 infection if the test rate cannot be increased. Therefore, the government needs to take immediate steps to increase the number of sample tests as well as ensure strict adherence to hygiene in controlling the transmission of this invisible virus. And private hospitals need effective supervision to curb the test trade.

Abu Faruk
Bandarban



« PreviousNext »

