

Health care personnel should be protected first



To be sure about one's health one can wear protective gear for most outdoor visits. By that normal life can be maintained without panic. We are in the community transmission stage; no one knows who can infect whom. An unprotected doctor, healthcare worker can be a source of infection for thousands; in that process it can spread in geometric progression. It can spread in the community like bush fire. Once a community transmission occurs it is more than difficult to contain. A person with symptoms should be tested, testing facilities have increased considerably. The number of infected is rising alarmingly.



Like if there are dangerous criminals on the run and the police are trying to hunt them in that case the police are equipped with arms, ammunition, helmet, and bullet proof jacket. Health workers are there guarding our nationals, for that they need PPE ((Personal protective equipment), which is not only for personal protection but for prevention and breaking the transmission chain, and saving the lives of millions.



Throughout the world health care workers are most vulnerable to the COVID-19. Governments and public health authorities must investigate the concerns raised by healthcare workers; we are seeing the deaths of valuable life's who are our frontline fighters leading from the front. Already 62 doctors have died; more than 1200 have been infected. We are losing our frontline fighters thick and fast. The number of other infected healthcare workers is not less.



All over the country the number of cases is rising; Doctors, nurses, hospital staff are the first hand source who is at the receiving end in the hospitals. When a patient comes for treatment before that he is not supposed to know about the disease. In the protocol they will have to come in contact with thousands of patients who will be infected unknowingly. It is the top most priority to break the chain in transmission since we do not have treatment for this.



Public health tools like isolation, quarantine, social distancing are being practised. Side by side we need to break the chain of transmission by protecting the health care workers. Only lock down cannot contain the virus if there are loopholes in the process. Time will be a double edged sword if we cannot flatten the curve which was also going up, in the lockdown period. Marking bigger areas as zones, lockdown them totally which has the highest number of cases like Dhaka, Chittagong, Narayanganj and Gazipur could be a solution.



Government must also provide congenial working environments and equipments for healthcare workers. A counselling session can be arranged in all outdoors of hospitals every day. When there is an infectious disease outbreak, health workers need personal protective equipment such as face masks, gowns, gloves, goggles to provide care to the patients. Healthcare workers also need soap and running water in hospitals to wash their hands. Hand sanitizers can be an alternative. Unfortunately, some healthcare facilities lack minimal protective equipment.



The public health advisory for the new COVID-19 set out by national public health institutes stipulates that health workers must observe standard infection prevention and control measures and take travel history when attending patients. Donning and doffing of PPE is very much a judicious matter, all need to be well trained. We have seen deaths of many police personnel, they are equipped with gowns, equipment's, and still we see casualties. Adhering to advisory is now a matter of life and death for patients and healthcare workers. Medical waste disposal facilities have to be improved for further prevention of this pandemic. Unscrupulous people could collect these and make us further vulnerable.



If health staff are affected the total health facility is virtually locked down and staff are sent to isolation and quarantine. We will be short of experienced personnel. We have to make tests mandatory for all health care workers serving patients, even if he is not treating corona cases. More private hospitals along with the government must come forward immediately in the dire stage of this infection. Private hospitals should ease the system of testing for the common public; we should not see patients moving like a shuttlecock. The continuing Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is a reminder that healthcare workers are in the line of fire when responding to infectious disease outbreaks and we must ensure that they are protected.



Decentralization of test facilities is a necessary since more and more people are trying to get access to hospitals. If a few government hospitals with more beds can be reserved for corona patients with central oxygen facility, ventilator and ICU it can be a lot of help for the patients.



The emerging problems over the quality and quantity of protective gear are the latest challenge facing the country as the number of infected people is growing. The price for hand sanitizers shown by drug administration has to be followed strictly. All medicine sellers must be made accountable to the authority on the case of masks and sanitizers, they shall have to dispense these items and continuous supply must be ensured.



Prices of medicines have been reduced in the budget; we want to see its reflection immediately. A price range can be given for these items. Health ministry can buy protective equipment from the retail market at a fair price and supply these in government hospitals at cheap rate.



It is recommended that doctors and nurses treating suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients wear N95 masks, called respirators, which are designed to filter out about 95% of small airborne particles. Surgical masks do not offer the same kind of protection as these N95 respirators. Respiratory masks are considered superior because they provide a custom fit and block the virus when it is aerosolized, such as during an intubation. Surgical masks don't form a seal around the face and aren't as effective at blocking tiny droplets. Health care workers who deal with patients must be supplied with genuine N95 masks. There is a process which shows these can be reused, reducing the cost. We should get ourselves well protected before it is too late.



If people who are in home quarantine fail to comply with the rules it will be devastating, since a country like Bangladesh will definitely lack behind to keep all the people in institutional quarantine. It is a tall order to provide such enormous facilities by government alone. Healthcare staffs are living with their expectation, and will perhaps even take on extra shifts as case numbers begin to rise.



Many say they worry they will be in danger without adequate protections. There are numerous undiagnosed COVID-19 patients. We have to protect health care persons first to get full protection, for the mass. They are true fighters and regarded and recognized throughout the world. Time is still not out of hands. We can come forward with positive attitude, plan and proper execution of sophisticated policies. We shall overcome the situation with the help of skilful health care personnel by utilising available resources.

Dr Zubair Khaled Huq,

Family Medicine, Gerontology,

Public Health Specialist















