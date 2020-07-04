‘Allahr Dal’ member held in Keraniganj













The arrested was Mohammad Faruk Sheikh, 33, Ameer of Dhaka South's Dawat branch of Allah'r Dal, said a press release of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Friday.

On a tip-off, a special team of the ATU conducted a raid in Begunbari area under Keraniganj Police Station around 10:30 pm and nabbed Faruk, the release added.

During the time, the law enforcers also recovered two mobile phones and various papers and documents from his possession.

