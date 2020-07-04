Video
‘Allahr Dal’ member held in Keraniganj

Published : Saturday, 4 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Members of Anti Terrorism Unit (ATU) , a specialized unit of Bangladesh Police, arrested an alleged member of banned militant group "Allah'r Dal" from city's south Keraniganj thana area last Thursday.




The arrested was Mohammad Faruk Sheikh, 33, Ameer of Dhaka South's Dawat branch of Allah'r Dal, said a press release of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Friday.
On a tip-off, a special team of the ATU conducted a raid in Begunbari area under Keraniganj Police Station around 10:30 pm and nabbed Faruk, the release added.
During the time, the law enforcers also recovered two mobile phones and various papers and documents from his possession.
A case was filed against the arrested person with South Keraniganj Police Station.    -BSS



