AL leader Md Israil Haque dies

President of Awami League (AL) Nachole Upazila unit in Chapainawabganj and freedom fighter Md Israil Haque passed away at his residence in the district on Thursday night at the age of 71.

He left behind wife, a son, two daughters as well as a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Md Israil Haque.

In a condolence message, he prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.










