A Bangladeshi youth was shot dead by members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in the border area of Bahadurpur in Jashore's Benapole early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Riazul Islam Ria Morol, 24, son of Abdur Jabbar of Bahadurpur.

Subedar Sarowar Hossain of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said members of Banshkata camp of Border Security Force (BSF) of India gunned him down.