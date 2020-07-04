Video
Saturday, 4 July, 2020, 11:06 AM
40 judges infected with C-19

Published : Saturday, 4 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

A total of 40 judges, 136 staff of subordinate courts and 45 officials of the Supreme Court were infected with coronavirus while working for the virtual court as of Friday.
Seventeen judges have recovered till Friday, said Md Saifur Rahman, special officer of Bangladesh
    Supreme Court. He also informed that Lalmonirhat Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Ferdous Ahmed died of Covid-19 on June 24.
One judge has been undergoing treatment at a hospital while 21 are taking treatment from home.
Bangladesh Supreme Court urged the concerned district judges to take necessary steps for providing treatment to the judges and the court officials, he said.
However, a five-member committee has been formed with Supreme Court Registrar as its head to keep constant communication over the infections of Supreme Court judges and officials.    -UNB


