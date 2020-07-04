40 judges infected with C-19





Seventeen judges have recovered till Friday, said Md Saifur Rahman, special officer of Bangladesh

Supreme Court. He also informed that Lalmonirhat Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Ferdous Ahmed died of Covid-19 on June 24.

One judge has been undergoing treatment at a hospital while 21 are taking treatment from home.

Bangladesh Supreme Court urged the concerned district judges to take necessary steps for providing treatment to the judges and the court officials, he said.

However, a five-member committee has been formed with Supreme Court Registrar as its head to keep constant communication over the infections of Supreme Court judges and officials. -UNB















