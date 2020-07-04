

Senior journo Faruk Quazi passes away

He left behind his wife, a daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

Faruk Quazi died in his sleep at around 8:00am, his daughter Arshi Quazi said.

Faruk Quazi, also former Press Minister of Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, served as a senior journalist in many organisations, including Bangladesh Shangbad Shangstha (BSS), United News of Bangladesh (UNB), and The Daily Observer

He was laid to rest at Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard in Mirpur around 2:30 pm following his namaz-e-janaza at Kataban Mosque after Jum'a prayers.

He was born in January 17, 1949 at Thanapara in Kushtia district.

Renowned actor Quazi Rashidul Huq Pasha, also a journalist, is the elder brother of Faruk Quazi.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock at the death of Faruk Quazi. She prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Law Minister Anisul Huq also expressed deep shock at the demise of the senior journalist.

Jatiya Press Club President Saiful Alam and General Secretary Farda Yasmin, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) President Mollah Jalal and Secretary General Shaban Mahmud, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) President Quddus Afrad, General Secretary Sazzad Alam Khan Tapu, Dhaka Reporters Unity President Rafiqul Islam Azad and General Secretary Reaz Chowdhury, Law Reporters Forum President Wakil Ahmed Hiron and General Secretary Nazmul Ahsan Raju condoled the death of Faruk Quazi.

















