Ansars assault patient, two photojournos at Mugda Hospital





They also damaged the camera of Rubel Rashid, photo journalist of the Daily Desh Rupantor.

Shawon Hossain, a private university student, said he went to Mugda hospital with his mother to have their samples collected for Covid-19 test.

Like every other day, the hospital authority gave tokens to around 40 patients for the test and there were around 35 people in front of him, said Shawon.

After the tests of 34 people the Ansar members told them that virus tests for Friday was over.

As he said so a man who was waiting in the queue for the test had an altercation with them, Rubel said.

"At one stage, the Anser men slapped him. When Bangladesh Protidin photo journalist Joyita Roy tried to take a snap, they also assaulted her. But, she moved away from the scene."

had an argument with a young man named Shaon who was 36th in line for sample submission. At one point, the Ansars started beating him.

"I also proceeded to take pictures of the incident, and the Ansar members slapped me, breaking my camera lens filter," he said. The Ansar members were abusing journalists and threatened to tie them up. At one stage they said, "Journalists will not be allowed to stay here."

Akramul Islam, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Mugda Police Station, said: "Police rushed to the scene immediately after the incident took place and brought the situation under control. They spoke to both sides and settled the matter."

It was not immediately possible to get comments on the matter from Mugda Hospital authorities or the Ansar officer in charge at the place.









"No complaint as such was lodged with the police station by the boy (Shaon) or the journalists. If a complaint is filed, action will be taken according to the law," he added.



