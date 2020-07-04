Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 July, 2020, 11:05 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Ansars assault patient, two photojournos at Mugda Hospital

Published : Saturday, 4 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

At least two photo journalists came under attack at Mugda General Hospital on Friday when they tried to take photos of the assault on a patient by on-duty Ansar members.
They also damaged the camera of Rubel Rashid, photo journalist of the Daily Desh Rupantor.  
Shawon Hossain, a private university student, said he went to Mugda hospital with his mother to have their samples collected for Covid-19 test.
Like every other day, the hospital authority gave tokens to around 40 patients for the test and there were around 35 people in front of him, said Shawon.
After the tests of 34 people the Ansar members told them that virus tests for Friday was over.
As he said so a man who was waiting in the queue for the test had an altercation with them, Rubel said.
"At one stage, the Anser men slapped him. When Bangladesh Protidin photo journalist Joyita Roy tried to take a snap, they also assaulted her. But, she moved away from the scene."
Later, Ansar members
    had an argument with a young man named Shaon who was 36th in line for sample submission. At one point, the Ansars started beating him.
Another photojournalist from Bangladesh Protidin, Jayita Roy, also went to take pictures of the incident but she had to run away from the place when Ansar members tried to slap her on the face, Rubel added.
"I also proceeded to take pictures of the incident, and the Ansar members slapped me, breaking my camera lens filter," he said. The Ansar members were abusing journalists and threatened to tie them up. At one stage they said, "Journalists will not be allowed to stay here."
Akramul Islam, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Mugda Police Station, said: "Police rushed to the scene immediately after the incident took place and brought the situation under control. They spoke to both sides and settled the matter."
The Ansar were abusing journalists and threatened to tie them up at the time. At one stage they said- "Journalists will not be allowed to stay here."
It was not immediately possible to get comments on the matter from Mugda Hospital authorities or the Ansar officer in charge at the place.




Mugda police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Akramul Islam said: "Police rushed to the scene immediately after the incident took place and brought the situation under control. They spoke to both sides and settled the matter."
"No complaint as such was lodged with the police station by the boy (Shaon) or the journalists. If a complaint is filed, action will be taken according to the law," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Green jobs, digital transformation key issues for future work: UN
BSF shoots Bangladeshi youth dead in Benapole
US under siege as pandemic spreads, Britain eases quarantine
40 judges infected with C-19
Senior journo Faruk Quazi passes away
Ansars assault patient, two photojournos at Mugda Hospital
Wari under 21-day lockdown from today
Era of expansionism is over: Modi warns China in Ladakh; Beijing urges caution


Latest News
Wari on 21-day lockdown
Italian region asks Bangladeshis to test for COVID-19
Dr Yunus: COVID-19 vaccine must be free from commercial interests
Trump hosts 4 July celebration event amid criticism
Jean Castex named France’s new PM
75,000 ordered to evacuate, 13 missing as torrential rain lashes Japan
Domestic cricket BCB’s first priority in post-COVID-19 world
Global coronavirus cases surpass 11 million
England lockdown easing 'biggest step yet', says PM
WHO sees first results from COVID drug trials within two weeks
Most Read News
42 deaths, 3,114 cases in last 24 hrs
Bangladeshi shot dead by ‘Indian Khashias’ along Sylhet border
Khaleda's adviser MA Haque dies of coronavirus
Senior journalist Faruk Quazi dies
As China favours Bangladesh, Indian media cries foul
Ansars assault patient at Mugda Hospital, attack journo
City honour Liverpool - then hammer them 4-0
Journalist Faruk Quazi laid to rest
Allocation for research in higher education
Strategic plan needed for online education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft