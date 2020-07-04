Video
Saturday, 4 July, 2020, 11:05 AM
Wari under 21-day lockdown from today

Published : Saturday, 4 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

Wari in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) goes under strict lockdown for 21 days from this (Saturday) morning as the area was identified as a 'Red Zone' due to high Covid-19 infection rate.
The lockdown restriction will be effective from 8:00am which will remain in force until July 25 to contain the transmission of the deadly virus.
DSCC representatives in coordination with local committee members put bamboo barricades at all entrances to the area.
Tipu Sultan Road,
    Jahangir Road, Dhaka-Sylhet Highway (Joykali Temple to Baldha Garden) in outer road and Lalmini Road, Hare Road, Rankin Street and Nawab St in inner Wari will go under lockdown.
on Tuesday, DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh explained in detail about putting Wari under lockdown.
A control room has been opened there while booths will be set up for sample collection. There will be an isolation centre in area.
"Everything will remain closed in the area," said the DSCC Mayor, adding that pharmacies and grocery stores will not come under the purview of the lockdown.
Arrangements have been made to supply daily necessities in coordination with the e-Commerce Association.
on June 30, the Local Government Division (LGD) issued a letter to DSCC to implement strict lockdown in Wari.
Three outer roads and four inner roads were recommended to be brought under lockdown, said a notification from the ministry.
On June 22, Health Services Department of the Health and Family Welfare Ministry announced Wari as 'Red Zone.'




Dhaka North City Corporation put West Rajabazar under lockdown from June 10 to contain the spread of coronavirus.


