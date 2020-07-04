Era of expansionism is over: Modi warns China in Ladakh; Beijing urges caution





''Age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back,'' the PM said in a strong warning to China. Coming down heavily on China for not respecting India peace overtures, the PM said, "Those who are weak can never initiate peace, bravery is a pre-requisite for peace."

The incident in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh saw 20 Indian troops killed in brutal hand-to-hand fighting and was the first time in 45 years that soldiers died in combat on the Asian giants' long-disputed Himalayan border.

Stung by Modi's strong message against "expansionist nations" in his address to troops at a forward post in Ladakh today, China called the allegation "groundless and exaggerated". "China has demarcated boundary with 12 of its 14 neighboring countries through peaceful negotiations, turning land borders into bonds of friendly cooperation. It's groundless to view China as 'expansionist', exaggerate and fabricate its disputes with neighbours," said Ji Rong, the spokesperson of the Chinese embassy.

Spokesman Zhao Lijian, responding to a question about Modi's visit to the border region, said both sides were in communications through diplomatic and military channels to

ease the situation. "In these circumstances, neither side should take actions that might complicate the border situation," he said at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

China has admitted it also suffered casualties but has refused to divulge how many. Accompanied by the head of India's military and the army chief, Modi visited an army camp about 100 kilometres (60 miles) as the crow flies from the site of the battle before meeting injured soldiers in a military hospital.

"In these difficult circumstances, you are the shield of the motherland," said Modi, sporting a khaki green parker jacket, aviator sunglasses and baseball cap of the "Fire and Fury" corps stationed there. "The enemies of Mother India have seen your fire and fury."

"India has always pursued the path of peace in the world but at the same time, those who are weak can never initiate steps for peace. Bravery and courage is a prerequisite for peace," he added.

China and India have long had a prickly relationship. Both sides have blamed each other for the clash and since sent thousands of extra troops to the region. They have held several rounds of military-level talks and said they want a negotiated settlement but have made little apparent progress.

Amid outrage on social media, India has attempted to turn the screws on China economically, this week banning 59 Chinese mobile phone apps including the wildly popular TikTok citing national security concerns.

Chinese imports including raw materials vital to India's huge pharmaceutical industry have reportedly been piling up at Indian ports due to more stringent border checks. -AFP















