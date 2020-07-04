Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 July, 2020, 11:05 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Flood situation remains mostly unchanged in B’putra basin

Published : Saturday, 4 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

RANGPUR, July 3: The flood situation remained mostly steady following little ups and downs in water levels of major rivers during the last 24 hours ending at 9:00am on Friday in seven northern districts on the Brahmaputra basin.
Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) Officials said water levels of major rivers continue receding at lower rate amid monsoon rainfall and little increase in onrushing water from the upstream during the period in the basin.
According to BWDB's Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC),
    the rainfall during the last 24 hours till 9 am today was recorded 160milimeters (mm) at Gaibandha, 132mm at Kurigram, 105mm at Dalia, 95mm at Chilmari and 80.50mm at Thakurgaon points.
Besides, the rainfall was recorded 80mm at Pasighat, 78mm at Gangtok and 55mm at Cherrapunji points in the upper catchment areas in the northwestern Indian states during the period.
However, water levels of the Brahmaputra-Jamuna River system may continue to recede at lower rate during the next 72 hours while Dharla and Teesta rise during the next 24 hours.
The overall flood situation may remain steady in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Bogura, Jamalpur and Sirajganj districts during the next 24 hours in the Brahmaputra basin.
BWDB officials said the major rivers were flowing above the danger marks at nine points of Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sirajganj districts at 9am today despite continuous fall in their water levels at most points in 24 hours.
The Brahmaputra was flowing 41cm above the danger marks at Noonkhawa and 46cm above at Chilmari while Dharla 49cm above the danger marks at Kurigram and Ghagot 31cm above at Gaibandha points this morning.
The Jamuna was flowing 70cm above the danger marks at Fulchhari, 74cm above at Bahadurabad, 60cm at Sariakandi, 64cm at Kazipur and 46cm at Sirajganj points at 9am today.
"Meanwhile, the Teesta marked a little fall by 2cm during the period and was flowing 18cm below the danger marks there at 9am today," Executive Engineer of the TBP Division of BWDB M Rabiul Islam told BSS.
Talking to BSS, Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of BWDB Engineer Jyoti Prosad Ghosh said there is no report of breaching of flood control embankments and structures anywhere in all eight districts of Rangpur division.
"We are closely monitoring flood situation and safety of flood control structures and ready to repair any damage on an emergency basis anywhere across the zone," Ghosh added.
The flood situation continues improving with the recession of water levels in the rivers Teesta and Dharla in Lalmonirhat and Nilphamari districts while the same is showing a steady trend in Kurigram and Gaibandha districts today.
Additional Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension for Rangpur region Muhammad Ali said the submerged land area with standing crops remains steady at 11,006 hectares of land with no more submergence in the last 24 hours in the region.
Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Islam said the district administrations are continuing relief activities among the flood-hit people and shifting them to flood shelters in affected Nilphamari, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Gaibandha districts to reduce sufferings.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Green jobs, digital transformation key issues for future work: UN
BSF shoots Bangladeshi youth dead in Benapole
US under siege as pandemic spreads, Britain eases quarantine
40 judges infected with C-19
Senior journo Faruk Quazi passes away
Ansars assault patient, two photojournos at Mugda Hospital
Wari under 21-day lockdown from today
Era of expansionism is over: Modi warns China in Ladakh; Beijing urges caution


Latest News
Wari on 21-day lockdown
Italian region asks Bangladeshis to test for COVID-19
Dr Yunus: COVID-19 vaccine must be free from commercial interests
Trump hosts 4 July celebration event amid criticism
Jean Castex named France’s new PM
75,000 ordered to evacuate, 13 missing as torrential rain lashes Japan
Domestic cricket BCB’s first priority in post-COVID-19 world
Global coronavirus cases surpass 11 million
England lockdown easing 'biggest step yet', says PM
WHO sees first results from COVID drug trials within two weeks
Most Read News
42 deaths, 3,114 cases in last 24 hrs
Bangladeshi shot dead by ‘Indian Khashias’ along Sylhet border
Khaleda's adviser MA Haque dies of coronavirus
Senior journalist Faruk Quazi dies
As China favours Bangladesh, Indian media cries foul
Ansars assault patient at Mugda Hospital, attack journo
City honour Liverpool - then hammer them 4-0
Journalist Faruk Quazi laid to rest
Allocation for research in higher education
Strategic plan needed for online education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft