BD 8th in global weekly increase in C-19 cases





The country ranked 8th with 26,598 new Covid-19 cases in the last seven days, WHO Dashboard showed in its pandemic situation in countries, territories and areas.

According to the health directorate, as many as 3,114 new Covid-19 cases and 42 deaths were reported across the country in the last 24 hours. The death toll from the deadly virus reached 1,968 as of Friday.

Another 1,606 infected patients recovered from the disease in the same period, raising the total to 68,048, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima

Sultana said in a media briefing. The recovery rate currently stands at 43.51 percent while the mortality rate is 1.26 percent, she added.

The latest fatalities include 32 men and 10 women. In terms of their ages, one was between 11 and 20, three between 21 and 30, one between 31 and 40, five between 41 and 50, 22 between 51 and 70, seven between 71 and 80 while three were over the age of 81, according to government data.

As many as 14,650 samples were tested at 63 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours with 21.26 of these returning positive results, said Nasima.

Globally, over 10.87 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 521,355 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The United States of America has come up to the first position again as 304,156 new cases were reported in seven days, while Latin American country Brazil ranked the 2nd with 260,122 new cases in a week.

In South Asian, India ranked third with 131,536 new cases, South Africa ranked fourth with 47,537 new cases and Russian Federation ranked fifth with 47,171 new cases in a week.

WHO website shows Chile in sixth position with 25,477 new cases in one week while Saudi Arabia seventh with 26,958 new coronavirus cases in seven days.















