Eviction of students: Mess owner remanded





Metropolitan Magistrate Masudur Rahman placed the house owner on remand as Kalabaghan Police produced the house owner before the court with a prayer of 3-day remand for questioning, the GRO Sharif Shafayet said.

The allegation against the mess owner is that 50 students of Sonagaon University used to live at 43/A Indira Road under Kalabaghan police station on rental basis.

The students went to their village home as their class was suspended due to corona pandemic.

Later they knew that the mess owner Khorshed displaced their certificates, belongings to another place as he did not get fare of three months.









One of the university students Md Sohan filed a case with the Kalabaghan police station in this connection.

On Wednesday night police arrested the house owner.



