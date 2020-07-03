US hits record high in daily C-19 cases





A recent surge in infections and hospitalisations has prompted the states of Texas, Florida and Arizona to pause reopening plans.

Texas's governor ordered bars to close and announced other "targeted measures" on Friday to bring infections down.

Florida announced it was suspending alcohol consumption at its bars.

JHU's previous high of 36,400 was on 24 April when less testing took place.

The US has 2.4 million confirmed infections and 122,370 deaths - more than any other country.

While some of the increase in daily cases recorded is down to increased testing, the rate of positive tests in some areas is also increasing.

Media captionFlorida residents push back on new face mask mandate

Health officials in the US estimate the true number of cases is likely to be 10 times higher than the reported figure.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said up to 20 million Americans may have been infected with coronavirus. The estimate was based on blood samples collected from across the country which were tested for the presence of antibodies to the virus.

The surge in cases was being driven by young people testing positive, especially in the south and west of the US, said the head of the CDC, Dr Robert Redfield.

The Trump administration has stressed that the situation is stabilising in most of the country.

Texas, which has been at the forefront of moves to end lockdown measures, has seen thousands of new cases, prompting Republican Governor Greg Abbott to call a temporary halt to its reopening on Friday.

He announced that he was closing bars, stopping river-rafting, and ordering restaurants to return to 50% capacity to try to stem the outbreak.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Bars like this one in Houston have to close but could run deliveries or takeaway services









"It is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars," he said in a statement.

Texas confirmed a record 5,996 new cases on Thursday, while there were also 47 more deaths reported, the highest daily toll for a month.

In his first coronavirus briefing in more than two months, Vice-President Mike Pence said the White House supported the measures taken by Texas, and called on people in the affected states to follow the official advice.

On Friday, Florida broke its own daily record for new infections, reporting 8,942 new cases. The previous record was 5,508, reported on Wednesday. The state now has a total of 1 The United States recorded an all-time daily high of 40,000 coronavirus infections on Thursday, figures from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) show.A recent surge in infections and hospitalisations has prompted the states of Texas, Florida and Arizona to pause reopening plans.Texas's governor ordered bars to close and announced other "targeted measures" on Friday to bring infections down.Florida announced it was suspending alcohol consumption at its bars.JHU's previous high of 36,400 was on 24 April when less testing took place.The US has 2.4 million confirmed infections and 122,370 deaths - more than any other country.While some of the increase in daily cases recorded is down to increased testing, the rate of positive tests in some areas is also increasing.Media captionFlorida residents push back on new face mask mandateHealth officials in the US estimate the true number of cases is likely to be 10 times higher than the reported figure.The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said up to 20 million Americans may have been infected with coronavirus. The estimate was based on blood samples collected from across the country which were tested for the presence of antibodies to the virus.The surge in cases was being driven by young people testing positive, especially in the south and west of the US, said the head of the CDC, Dr Robert Redfield.The Trump administration has stressed that the situation is stabilising in most of the country.Texas, which has been at the forefront of moves to end lockdown measures, has seen thousands of new cases, prompting Republican Governor Greg Abbott to call a temporary halt to its reopening on Friday.He announced that he was closing bars, stopping river-rafting, and ordering restaurants to return to 50% capacity to try to stem the outbreak.Image copyright AFP Image caption Bars like this one in Houston have to close but could run deliveries or takeaway services"It is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars," he said in a statement.Texas confirmed a record 5,996 new cases on Thursday, while there were also 47 more deaths reported, the highest daily toll for a month.In his first coronavirus briefing in more than two months, Vice-President Mike Pence said the White House supported the measures taken by Texas, and called on people in the affected states to follow the official advice.On Friday, Florida broke its own daily record for new infections, reporting 8,942 new cases. The previous record was 5,508, reported on Wednesday. The state now has a total of 1