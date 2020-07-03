US passes HK sanctions as nations condemn new law





The measure, which was passed unanimously, penalises banks that do business with Chinese officials. It will have to be approved by the Senate before going to President Trump. Critics say China's law ends freedoms that were guaranteed for 50 years when British rule ended in 1997.

"The law is a brutal, sweeping crackdown against the people of Hong Kong, intended to destroy the freedoms they were promised," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the passing of the law was a "clear and serious breach" of the 1985 Sino-British joint declaration. Under this declaration, Hong Kong was handed back to China in 1997, with certain freedoms guaranteed for at least 50 years under the "one country, two systems" agreement.

The UK has offered residency, and then citizenship, to up to three million Hong Kongers. But on Thursday China threatened "corresponding measures" to block the citizenship plan.

"If the British side makes

unilateral changes to the relevant practice, it will breach its own position and pledges, as well as international law and basic norms," said the Chinese Embassy in the UK.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man from Hong Kong - suspected of stabbing a police officer during Wednesday's protests - has been arrested on a plane while trying to flee to London. The suspect, known only as Wong, was detained on the plane moments before it set off.

China said the security law was necessary to stop the type of protests seen in Hong Kong during much of 2019. And despite widespread international condemnation from leading powers, more than 50 countries, led by Cuba, supported China at the UN this week.

President Donald Trump has not said if he will sign the bill but one of his allies briefly held up the Senate version, seeking changes. Trump publicly hesitated last year before signing another rights bill on Hong Kong which also lays out sanctions against Chinese officials for infringing on the city's autonomy.

Unlike the previous act, the new legislation would make sanctions mandatory, limiting Trump's ability to waive them. In a crucial pressure point, it would also slap sanctions on banks that conduct transactions with violators.

Under a deal ahead of the 1997 handover from Britain, authoritarian China guaranteed Hong Kong civil liberties as well as judicial and legislative autonomy until 2047 in a formula known as "One Country, Two Systems".

China says the new law doesn't damage the territory's rights but will restore stability after months of pro-democracy unrest. Beijing said Thursday it "deplores and firmly opposes" the US bill, adding that Hong Kong issues are part of China's internal affairs.

"We urge the US to grasp the reality of the situation, stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and implementing the negative bill, otherwise we will take strong countermeasures," said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

China imposed the long-threatened security law in Hong Kong that criminalizes "subversion" and other acts of dissent on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Hong Kong police cracked down on protesters marking the anniversary of the 1997 handover, arresting about 370 people -- including 10 under the new law.

- Biden blames 'weak' Trump -

US presidential candidate Joe Biden accused Trump of allowing China to impose its will on Hong Kong through a hesitant response.

"It's no wonder Beijing is acting with impunity. Time and again, President Trump has surrendered our values and reassured China's autocrats they have a like-minded partner in the White House," the Democrat said in a statement.

"Where Trump has been weak, I will be strong, clear and consistent in standing up for our values."

The Trump administration has taken a series of actions in response to China's moves on Hong Kong, including restricting visas to an unspecified number of officials and blocking high-tech exports to the financial hub.

Critics say the actions were not enough and that Trump has prioritized a trade deal with President Xi Jinping. John Bolton, Trump's former national security advisor, wrote in an explosive new book that Trump explicitly asked Xi to help his re-election through buying farm produce.

"Hong Kong has been on the backburner in an effort to sell soybeans and we haven't even sold the soybeans," Representative Brad Sherman, a Democrat, told a congressional hearing.









Trump has tried to link Biden to Beijing, pointing to his extensive interactions with China as Barack Obama's vice president. -AFP





